Nine Serbs indicted for killing around 100 Muslims during Bosnian war

Europe

Reuters
29 December, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:30 pm

Some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the Srebrenica genocide [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo]
Some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the Srebrenica genocide [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo]

A Bosnian war crimes prosecutor has indicted nine Bosnian Serbs for the killing of around 100 Muslim Bosniaks, including seven entire families, early in the 1992-95 war, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Twenty-six years after the end of its devastating war between Orthodox Serbs, Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks in which about 100,000 people had died, Bosnia is still searching for people who went missing and seeking justice against the suspected perpetrators.

At the same time, the Balkan country is going through its worst post-war political crisis, with Bosnian Serb leaders' threat of pulling out of Bosnia's national institutions, including the joint armed forces, raising fears of a new conflict. 

The nine men, the former members and commanders of the Bosnian Serb wartime army, are accused of killing the Bosniak civilians from the area around the southeastern Bosnian town of Nevesinje, including dozens of women, elderly people and small children.

The prosecutor's office said seven families were among those killed in the summer of 1992. The remains of 49 people have been found while 47 people are still unaccounted for.

Bosnia's state court will need to confirm the indictment for the case to proceed.

