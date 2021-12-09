Newly discovered mass grave is reminder of painful search for Croatia's missing

Europe

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 04:10 pm

Newly discovered mass grave is reminder of painful search for Croatia's missing

investigators discovered the grave close to a wood off the road linking the towns of Vukovar and Vinkovci. Work on the site is still going on as two thirds of some 15,000 square metres have yet to be searched through

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Croatian soldier is seen next to excavators during digging on newly discovered mass grave with 11 bodies near Vukovar, Croatia, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatian soldier is seen next to excavators during digging on newly discovered mass grave with 11 bodies near Vukovar, Croatia, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The discovery of a mass grave near Croatia's eastern town of Vukovar with the remains of at least 11 bodies is a painful reminder of how many people are still unaccounted for almost three decades after the country's independence war ended in 1995.

Last month, investigators discovered the grave close to a wood off the road linking the towns of Vukovar and Vinkovci. Work on the site is still going on as two thirds of some 15,000 square metres have yet to be searched through.

"We believe we will soon have the identification procedure completed for those 11 people," said Ivona Paltrinieri, who heads the department for missing people in the war veterans ministry.

The site near the village of Bobota is the 151st mass grave found in Croatia. Out of 5,204 exhumed bodies, some 4,300 people have been identified.

"For our identification method, based on a DNA analysis, we keep DNA data of about 10,000 people who seek their missing relatives. We have so far identified around 83% of the exhumed people," said Milovan Kubat, an expert at the Zagreb forensic identification centre.

According to official data, Croatia is still trying to establish the fate of 1,852 missing people.

Marija Sestan from Vukovar, which was reduced to rubble by Yugoslav army and Serb paramilitary units after a three-month siege in late 1991, is searching for his son Tomislav who was 21-years-old when he went missing.

"He was captured on 19 November 19, 1991. The last information I have about him is that he was taken by bus to nearby Borovo Selo. You can imagine how it is to wake up each day for 30 years hoping it would be a day when you might get some indication about what happened to him," she said.

Paltrinieri said the investigators were facing two major obstacles when trying to locate the sites of mass graves.

"In the last five years we investigated 264 locations and the success is at around 20%. A huge problem is that we don't receive concrete information from Serbia which would enable us locate the sites with more precision," she said.

Also, some tips and information received from individuals turn out to be misleading, she said.

According to the International Commission for Missing Persons (ICMP), some 11,000 people are still unaccounted for from the Balkan conflicts in the 1990s which broke out as the former Yugoslavia disintegrated into separate entities in the 1990s. Most are in Bosnia.

World+Biz

Croatia's missing / Croatia's mass grave / Europe mass killing / Europe' mass grave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

5h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

5m | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

3h | Videos
Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

22h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study