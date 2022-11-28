Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

Europe

AP/UNB
28 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:20 am

Related News

Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy's Ischia island

AP/UNB
28 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:20 am
An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)
An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Authorities said that the landslide that early Saturday destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea left one person dead and 12 missing. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta)

Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday.

The Naples prefect confirmed that five people remained missing, and feared buried under the debris of an enormous landslide that struck Casamicciola before dawn on Saturday. Its force collapsed buildings and pushed vehicles into the sea.

The other victims were identified as the infant boy's parents, a 5-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, a 31-year-old island resident and a Bulgarian tourist.

"Mud and water tend to fill every space,'' Luca Cari, the spokesman for Italian firefighters, told RAI state TV. "Our teams are searching with hope, even if it is very difficult."

"Our biggest hope is that people identified as missing have found refuge with relatives and friends and have not advised of their position," he added.

The risks of landslides remained in the highest part of the town, near where heavy rainfall loosened a chunk of mountainside, requiring search teams to enter by foot, he said.

Small bulldozers first focused on clearing roads to allow rescue vehicles to pass, while dive teams were brought in to check cars that had been pushed into the sea.

"We are continuing the search with our hearts broken, because among the missing are also minors," Giacomo Pascale, the mayor of the neighboring town of Lacco Ameno, told RAI.

Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Ischia during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square. "I am praying for the victims, for those who are suffering and for those who are involved in the rescue," he said.

The Naples prefect, Claudio Palomba, said on Sunday that 30 homes had been inundated and more than 200 people had been displaced. Five people were injured.

The massive landslide before dawn on Saturday was triggered by exceptional rainfall, and sent a mass of mud and debris hurtling through the port of Casamicciola, collapsing buildings and sweeping vehicles into the sea.

One widely circulated video showed a man, covered with mud, clinging to a shutter, chest-deep in muddy water. Another family escaped a home on the mountainside that appeared Sunday to teeter over a precipice, the daily Corriere della Sera reported.

The island received 126 millimeters (nearly five inches) of rain in six hours, the heaviest rainfall in 20 years, according to officials. Experts said the disaster was exacerbated by building in areas of high risk on the mountainous island, which is also in an seismically active zone. Two people were killed in 2017 when a 4.0-magnitude quake struck Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno.

"There is territory that cannot be occupied. You cannot change the use of a zone where there is water. The course of the water created this disaster," geologist Riccardo Caniparoli told RAI. "There are norms and laws that were not respected."

Vincenzo De Luca, president of the Campagna region where Ischia is located, said houses in areas at risk must be demolished, suggesting they had been built without necessary permits.

"People need to understand that you cannot live in some areas. There is no such thing as the necessity (to build) illegally," De Luca told RAI. "Buildings in fragile zones should be demolished."

The Italian government declared a state of emergency for the island during an urgent Cabinet meeting Sunday, earmarking 2 million euros (nearly $2.1 million) for the rescue and to restore public services.

"The government expresses its closeness to the citizens, mayors and towns of the island of Ischia, and thanks the rescue workers searching for the victims," Premier Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

World+Biz

Italy / Landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

23h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

22h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

13h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

13h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

14h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman