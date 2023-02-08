New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

Europe

Reuters
08 February, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 09:02 am

Related News

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

Reuters
08 February, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 09:02 am
A Postal Museum employee looks at the new definitive stamps depicting Britain&#039;s King Charles, unveiled by the Royal Mail, in London, Britain February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
A Postal Museum employee looks at the new definitive stamps depicting Britain's King Charles, unveiled by the Royal Mail, in London, Britain February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles were revealed for the first time on Wednesday, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain has been slowly introducing replacements featuring the new monarch since his mother's death in September.

In keeping with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new "definitive" stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of Charles which is also appearing on new coinage.

"As with all stamps, the monarch approved them and so we hope that he's happy with this design," said David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at the Royal Mail.

Britain&#039;s Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp at the Postal Museum, in London, Britain February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Britain's Royal Mail presents the new King Charles definitive stamp at the Postal Museum, in London, Britain February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

"The guidance we were given was not to try to be too clever or to try to veer off into some different direction, but very much to keep that traditional image that we're all very much used to."

The new stamp, which will go on general sale at the start of April, consists solely of the king's head and its value on a plain coloured background.

"There is precedent for the king not wearing a crown," Gold said.

Charles is the seventh British monarch to appear on a definitive stamp. Existing stamps with Elizabeth's image will remain valid and in distribution until stocks are exhausted, the Royal Mail said.

Top News / World+Biz

UK / King Charles III / British stamp / UK Royals / British Royal Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

55m | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

15h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

17h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes