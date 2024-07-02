Netherlands to start F-16 deliveries to Ukraine soon, government says

Europe

02 July, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

Netherlands to start F-16 deliveries to Ukraine soon, government says

The necessary permits to deliver the jets to Ukraine have been granted, Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a letter to parliament ahead of a government transition on Tuesday after months of coalition building following an election last year

02 July, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 01:02 pm
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren attends a NATO defence ministers&#039; meeting at the Alliance&#039;s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/ File Photo
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren attends a NATO defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/ File Photo

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets soon, the outgoing Dutch government said on Monday.

The necessary permits to deliver the jets to Ukraine have been granted, Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a letter to parliament ahead of a government transition on Tuesday after months of coalition building following an election last year.

She declined to specify how many planes would be in the first delivery and when they would arrive in Ukraine for security reasons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ukrainian air base under fire as Russia aims at F-16 arrivals

The Netherlands has been one of the driving forces behind an international coalition to supply Ukraine with F-16s to strengthen its air defences against Russia.

The Dutch government earlier supplied F-16s to a training facility in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots and ground staff are being taught to fly and maintain the planes in battle.

In April, Ollongren said she expected the promised deliveries by Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States to start within months.

 

World+Biz

F-16 fighter jets / Netherlands / Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

4h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

23h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Electric car battery charges in five minutes

Electric car battery charges in five minutes

35m | Videos
Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

14h | Videos
Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

15h | Videos
That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

16h | Videos