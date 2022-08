NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Russia should not be allowed to win the war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said in a speech in his native Norway.