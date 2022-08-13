Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 02:03 pm

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 02:03 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday.

"We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests," Alexander Darchiev told TASS. It was not immediately clear which assets he was referring to.

Darchiev also said that the US influence on Ukraine had increased to the degree that "Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the conflict".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb, calling it a "special military operation".

