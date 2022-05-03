Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia

Reuters
03 May, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 09:27 am

FILE PHOTO: Children play on the beach amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine 26 March 2022. Photo: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Children play on the beach amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine 26 March 2022. Photo: REUTERS

More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kyiv's authorities, Russia's defence ministry said.

That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its 24 February invasion.

Russia says the people have been evacuated on their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the war's beginning.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

On Monday, the first civilians to evacuated from a giant steel plant in the besieged port of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, as part of a United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia.

Since 24 February, nearly 200,000 children and 1.1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia, the defence ministry said.

