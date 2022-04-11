More EU sanctions on Russia an option, Borrell says
More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Sanctions are always on the table," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
"Ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.