More EU sanctions on Russia an option, Borrell says

11 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings a bell at the EU Foreign Ministers meeting addressing the situation in Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Sanctions are always on the table," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"Ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

