More than 43,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since Russian invasion

Ukrainians cross the border at sunset into Romania from Ukraine at Siret Customs, Suceava, Romania, February 25, 2022. Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim via REUTERS

More than 43,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania in the three days since Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, border police data showed on Sunday.

They have entered Romania through its four land border checkpoints with Ukraine, but also through its checkpoints with Moldova, data showed.

Thousands of them have already exited the country on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.