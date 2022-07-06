More than 20 lawmakers quit government jobs protest at UK PM Johnson's leadership

Europe

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:40 pm

More than 20 lawmakers quit government jobs protest at UK PM Johnson's leadership

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Downing Street briefing room, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 8, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Downing Street briefing room, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 8, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

At least 21 British lawmakers have left Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government in less than 24 hours, including finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying the British leader no longer has their confidence and plunging his government into crisis.

The departures started late Tuesday afternoon with Health Secretary Sajid Javid quitting just after 6 o'clock (1700 GMT). Sunak's resignation letter followed just nine minutes later.

Here are those who have stepped down so far:

Wednesday:

- John Glen, financial services minister and a Member of Parliament (MP) since May 2010

- Victoria Atkins, a junior home office minister and an MP since May 2015

- Stuart Andrew, a junior housing minister and an MP since May 2010

- Jo Churchill, a junior minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and an MP since May 2015

- Will Quince, minister for children and families, and an MP since May 2015

- Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards and an MP since May 2010

- Felicity Buchan, Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and an MP since December 2019

- Laura Trott, Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Department of Transport and an MP since December 2019

- Selaine Saxby, PPS to DEFRA and an MP since December 2019

- Claire Coutinho, PPS to the Treasury and an MP since December 2019

- David Johnston, PPS to the Department of Education and an MP since December 2019

Tuesday:

- Rishi Sunak, Finance Minister and an MP since May 2015

- Sajid Javid, Health Secretary and an MP since May 2010

- Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair and MP for Hitchin and Harpenden since June 2017

- Saqib Bhatti, PPS to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and an MP since December 2019

- Jonathan Gullis, PPS to Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and an MP since December 2019

- Nicola Richards, PPS for Department of Transport and an MP since December 2019

- Alex Chalk, Solicitor General for England and Wales and an MP since May 2015

- Virginia Crosbie, PPS to the Wales Office and an MP since December 2019

- Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya and an MP since December 2019

- Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco and an MP since June 2001

