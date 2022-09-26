Moldova fears Gazprom could cut gas supply from 1 October: President

Europe

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

Moldova fears Gazprom could cut gas supply from 1 October: President

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:09 pm
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Moldova fears Russian gas company Gazprom could reduce or cut the country's gas supply from 1 October and is looking at alternative energy sources, President Maia Sandu said on Monday.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova is heavily reliant on Russian gas and has been hit hard by the surge in gas prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have no confidence that Gazprom will continue supplying gas to Moldova after 1 October. From this date, the price for Moldova under the current contract should be significantly lower," pro-Western president Sandu said.

"In case supplies are reduced or stopped, we are looking at the possibility of supplies of energy resources from alternative sources," she said.

Sandu did not say why Gazprom might reduce or cut supply. State-controlled Gazprom, which has reduced gas supplies to Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, did not immediately comment on her remarks.

Moldova has previously said Gazprom could cut off gas if one of the contractual conditions is not met – completion of an audit of its accumulated debt for supplies estimated at $709 million.

The gas price in Moldova fluctuates from month to month based on the spot price for gas and oil. But from 1 October, the formula used to calculate the price will change.

Currently, the gas price formula is 70% based on the spot gas price, which is very high, and 30% on the oil price. From 1 October, the formula will change to be 70% based on the oil price and 30% on the spot gas price.

State gas company Moldovagaz has paid for gas deliveries from Gazprom for August, but a senior company source told Reuters that it is struggling to make its 50% advance payment for September amounting to $33.89 million.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Chisinau over the last two weekends, demanding the resignation of Sandu and her government and complaining of high inflation and fuel prices.

World+Biz

Moldova / Gazprom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

8h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

10h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

2h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh