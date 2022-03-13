Moldova approaches 'breaking point' in efforts to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Moldova's foreign minister Nicu Popescu has said that his country is approaching a "breaking point" in its ability to shelter those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Popescu has warned that his country is nearing the point where it will run out of buildings to house refugees, or the means to keep them warm and safe, reports the BBC.

The number of refugees staying in Moldova is low by regional standards - just over 100,000 - but that represents a 4% increase in the national population and would be equivalent in proportion to 2.5 million refugees arriving in the UK in a fortnight.

Popescu said that Moldova was "Ukraine's most fragile neighbour" with fewer financial resources, and less resilience in security, health care and education.

A full Russian assault on Ukraine's third largest city of Odesa, 30 miles (48 kilometres) from Moldova's border, would likely trigger an "overwhelming" influx of refugees.

He added that it would be a "complete catastrophe for the humanitarian situation".