Medvedev: Russia will achieve its aims in Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

Medvedev: Russia will achieve its aims in Ukraine

"Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told TASS in an interview

Reuters
09 August, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:26 am
Deputy Chairman of Russia&#039;s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS
Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Monday that Russia would achieve its aims in the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms, warning that the West had a long-term plan to destroy Russia.

"Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told TASS in an interview.

Medvedev cast the 2008 war in Georgia, the enlargement of the NATO military alliance westwards and the Ukraine war as part of an attempt by the United States and its allies to destroy Russia.

"The goal is the same: to destroy Russia," he was quoted as saying.

World+Biz

Russia / Dmitry Medvedev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

20h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

2h | Videos
Security issue on apple watch, users beware

Security issue on apple watch, users beware

2h | Videos
What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

16h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110