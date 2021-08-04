Maria Kolesnikova, face of Belarus street protests, goes on trial

Europe

Reuters
04 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:42 pm

Related News

Maria Kolesnikova, face of Belarus street protests, goes on trial

Kolesnikova, 39, has not been seen in public for months. She was detained after ripping up her passport to prevent Belarusian security forces from deporting her in a standoff at the Ukrainian border in September

Reuters
04 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:42 pm
Maria Kolesnikova. Picture: Collected
Maria Kolesnikova. Picture: Collected

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday facing up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism.

Kolesnikova, 39, has not been seen in public for months. She was detained after ripping up her passport to prevent Belarusian security forces from deporting her in a standoff at the Ukrainian border in September.

Footage from Russia's Sputnik channel showed her smiling and dancing inside the prisoner cage at the closed trial and making a heart sign with her hands, a gesture she often made during last year's protests.

Kolesnikova became one of the faces of the mass opposition movement during the campaign for the Aug. 9 presidential election last year which protesters say was rigged to extend Lukashenko's grip on power.

Lukashenko, who has denied electoral fraud, has held power in the former Soviet republic since 1994 and has faced fresh Western sanctions since launching a new crackdown on opponents last year. 

Kolesnikova and another senior opposition figure, Maxim Znak, were charged with extremism and trying to seize power illegally.

In an interview with the Russian outlet TV Rain published on Wednesday, Kolesnikova called the charges absurd.

"The authorities are terrified of an open trial, where everyone will see that, in fact, the authorities themselves are the main danger and threat for Belarusians, Belarus and national security," she was quoted as saying.

"Don't trust, don't be afraid, don't ask and laugh - these are my principles when I speak to them (the Belarusian authorities)."

Kolesnikova was among tens of thousands of people detained after the protests began.

She was one of three women, all political novices, who joined forces to front last year's election campaign against Lukashenko after higher-profile male candidates were barred from standing. 

Viktor Babariko, one of the men who tried to stand against Lukashenko, was jailed for 14 years last month. 

World+Biz

Maria Kolesnikova

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

29m | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

34m | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

23h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August