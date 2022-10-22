Macron urges France to unite against 'extreme evil' of 12-year-old's murder

Reuters
22 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 10:01 am

FILE PHOTO: Flowers with a hand-written message which reads &quot;Rest in peace little Lola, you will stay in my heart forever&quot; are displayed outside the building where a 12-year-old schoolgirl Lola lived, who was brutally killed and whose body was stuffed in a trunk in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Flowers with a hand-written message which reads "Rest in peace little Lola, you will stay in my heart forever" are displayed outside the building where a 12-year-old schoolgirl Lola lived, who was brutally killed and whose body was stuffed in a trunk in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

France should unite in solidarity with the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose battered body was found last week in a suitcase outside her Paris home, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, calling her murder an act of "extreme evil".

In his first public comments on the death of the girl, named Lola, Macron said the unspeakable atrocity that the crime represented was what has shocked the country most.

"When we are faced with extreme evil and we realize that this is possible in our society," he told reporters at a European Union summit.

"I think above all of Lola's parents, her brother and her half-brother, the distress of this family which is incredibly dignified and united at this moment and I think that it needs first and foremost the respect and affection of the nation."

Macron met the girl's parents earlier this week.

Lola's murder has became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect - an illegal immigrant - to call for tougher immigration policies.

The main suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested on Monday and put under formal investigation on accusations of murder, rape and acts of torture.

A tribute to the slain girl was taking place on Friday evening in the northern town of Fouquereuil, where Lola's family is from and where they have retreated.

At a community centre, people, often moved to tears, were laying flowers and cards and signing a book of condolence in front of a giant portrait of Lola.

"It is horrible. I am in shock as most people are. I pray for this to never happen again. We really need to do something. How could a woman do this ?" said Caroline Lesaint, a mourner who had travelled from Cambrai, another northern town nearby.

Comments

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

41m | Mode
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

1h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

20h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

23h | Panorama

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

13h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

19h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

13h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

22h | Videos

