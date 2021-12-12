Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum

Europe

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:21 pm

Related News

Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:21 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that New Caledonia will remain French, after a majority of voters in the French overseas territory voted against independence in a third and final referendum.

"Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely," Macron said in a televised address.

"We can't ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. (...) A period of transition is now starting," he added.

World+Biz

Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum / Emanuel Macron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief