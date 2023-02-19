Macron - France wants Russia's defeat, but not to 'crush' it

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony for sport celebrities, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France January 17, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony for sport celebrities, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France January 17, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

France wants Russia to be defeated in Ukraine but it does not want to "crush" it, President Emmanuel Macron told paper Le Journal du Dimanche.

"I do not think, as some people do, that we must aim for a total defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its own soil. Those observers want to, above all else, crush Russia. That has never been the position of France and it will never be our position," Macron said in an interview published on Saturday.

Netherlands orders Russian embassy to downsize, Moscow says it will respond

Macron has drawn criticism from some NATO allies for delivering mixed messages regarding his policy on the war between Ukraine and Russia, with some considering Paris a weak link in the Western alliance. On Friday, Macron urged allies to step up military support for Ukraine.

