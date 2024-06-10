Macron calls shock French elections after far-right rout by Le Pen

10 June, 2024, 01:40 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 01:45 am

Macron calls shock French elections after far-right rout by Le Pen

In a high-risk political gamble he said lower house elections would be called for 30 June, with a second-round vote on 7 July

French President Emmanuel Macron at Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, 9 June, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron at Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, 9 June, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

In a shock move, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said he would dissolve parliament and call new legislative elections later this month after he was trounced in European elections by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.

Macron said the results were a disaster for his government, and one he could not pretend to ignore. In a high-risk political gamble, less than two months before Paris hosts the Olympics, he said lower house elections would be called for 30 June, with a second-round vote on 7 July.

Macron's widely unexpected decision could leave him in a nearly powerless position if Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party wins a parliamentary majority.

Led by telegenic 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, the RN won around 32% of the vote in Sunday's vote, more than double Macron ticket's 15%, according to the first exit polls. The Socialists came within a whisker of Macron, with 14%.

