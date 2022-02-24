Macron calls for Russian military operations in Ukraine to end 'immediately'

French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask as he arrives to deliver a statement with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2021. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia must "immediately" end military operations in Ukraine.

"France strongly condemns Russia's decision to wage war on Ukraine. Russia must end its military operations immediately," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

"France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands with Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war."

The French president spoke with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky early Thursday morning, with Zelensky asking for "multiple interventions" to support Ukraine, according to the Elysee Palace.

Zelensky also requested "unity in Europe," and Macron "assured him of France's support and solidarity," according to the Elysee.

Macron also spoke with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, Thursday morning.