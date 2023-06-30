Macron calls on parents to keep child rioters off the streets

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference at the European Council Building at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron called on parents to keep child rioters off the streets on Friday, adding that around a third of the 875 people arrested overnight for rioting were "young, or very young".

"It's the responsibility of parents to keep them at home," he told reporters after chairing a crisis security meeting. "It's not the state's job to act in their place," he added, while urging social media firms to remove the "most sensitive" content related to the rioting.