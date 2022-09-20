Loyal to the last, queen's corgis and pony watch her pass

The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives near royal corgis at Windsor Castle on the day of the state funeral and her burial, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Queen Elizabeth's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where it was held on a lead by a groomsman.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle, where Elizabeth was to be buried later in the day following a grand state funeral.

Members of staff, with corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS

Held on leashes by palace staff, the dogs patiently waited in the forecourt of the castle.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The queen, who died this month aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, had a lifelong love of corgis and horses and enjoyed riding throughout her life. Her second son, Prince Andrew, will now take care of the dogs.