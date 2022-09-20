Loyal to the last, queen's corgis and pony watch her pass

Europe

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:43 am

Related News

Loyal to the last, queen's corgis and pony watch her pass

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:43 am
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth drives near royal corgis at Windsor Castle on the day of the state funeral and her burial, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives near royal corgis at Windsor Castle on the day of the state funeral and her burial, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Queen Elizabeth's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where it was held on a lead by a groomsman.

Emma, the monarch&#039;s fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George&#039;s Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle, where Elizabeth was to be buried later in the day following a grand state funeral.

Members of staff, with corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS
Members of staff, with corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS

Held on leashes by palace staff, the dogs patiently waited in the forecourt of the castle.

Emma, the monarch&#039;s fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George&#039;s Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The queen, who died this month aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, had a lifelong love of corgis and horses and enjoyed riding throughout her life. Her second son, Prince Andrew, will now take care of the dogs.

World+Biz

Queen Elizabeth II / Queen Elizabeth's funeral / Britain's Queen Elizabeth / Corgi / pony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

1h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

2h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

3h | Videos
Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

Dhaka foot-over bridge that has turned into a market

3h | Videos
Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

Can international transactions using local currency be fruitful for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination