Loud explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches missiles

Europe

BSS/AFP
02 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:04 pm

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

 Ukraine's air force said multiple missiles were flying towards the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, shortly after nationwide air alerts were raised due to a threat from Russian bombers.

A series of more than 10 loud explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, shaking buildings in the centre.

The city's military administration said fragments of downed rockets had fallen in several districts including on residential buildings.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said power had gone out in several areas of the capital.

"Kyiv - stay in shelters. Many missiles heading in your direction," the air force said on Telegram.

The air force said Russians were launching Kinzhal missiles and more were heading towards the capital.

Strikes have hit the northeastern city of Kharkiv, said the head of the military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

