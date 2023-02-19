London ready to support allies who can transfer fighter jets to Kiev, says UK PM

Europe

BSS/AFP
19 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

London ready to support allies who can transfer fighter jets to Kiev, says UK PM

BSS/AFP
19 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 01:00 pm
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) plenary session in Riga, Latvia December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) plenary session in Riga, Latvia December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

The UK is ready to provide all necessary support to its allies if they decide to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine in the near future, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took part in the Munich Security Conference, told the Sky News TV channel.

"Of course, the United Kingdom stands ready to help any country provide planes that Ukraine can use today. But we must also train Ukrainian pilots to use the most advanced jets," Sunak said.

UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace earlier admitted in an interview with the German Der Spiegel magazine that Western countries did not consider it reasonable to give Kiev modern fighter jets until the conflict between Ukraine and Russia was over. He stressed that this restriction applied to Eurofighter Typhoon fighters in service with the British Air Force.

On 31 January, US President Joe Biden said that Washington would not transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine. Later, Sunak announced that Kiev was offered to start training marines and fighter pilots from NATO in the UK. However, the British government later clarified that this did not mean that it intended to transfer the fighters to Kiev in the nearest future. In his turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius repeatedly stated that Germany was not going to deliver the fighters to Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow perceived the West's arms supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces as a growing involvement of Western countries in the conflict.

Top News / World+Biz

Rishi Sunak / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

5h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

3h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

3h | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

21h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike