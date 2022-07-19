London declares 'major incident' as fires surge amid record heatwave

Europe

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

London declares 'major incident' as fires surge amid record heatwave

The London Fire Brigade said it had deployed dozens of fire engines to several fires in and around the city, including thirty to a grass fire in east London. Television footage showed one blaze engulfing several homes

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:43 pm
A car drives near a fire that burns during a heatwave, in east London, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Tony O&#039;Brien
A car drives near a fire that burns during a heatwave, in east London, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

London's firefighting authority declared a major incident in the British capitalon Tuesday in response to the surge in fires amid a record-breaking heatwave in Britain and Europe.

The London Fire Brigade said it had deployed dozens of fire engines to several fires in and around the city, including thirty to a grass fire in east London. Television footage showed one blaze engulfing several homes.

"Firefighters are still meeting the needs of our communities, but declaring a major incident allows us to focus our resources," the brigade said.

Britain recorded its highest ever temperature, breaking 40C (104F) for the first time, as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, scorching fields and damaging airport runways and train tracks. read more

"This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.

World+Biz

London / UK heatwave / EU heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

11h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

47m | Videos
Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

1h | Videos
Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

1h | Videos
Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership