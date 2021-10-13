London cancels New Year fireworks again due to Covid

Europe

BSS/AFP
13 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 11:35 am

Related News

London cancels New Year fireworks again due to Covid

Last year's even was cancelled due to the pandemic, although the city did lay on some unannounced fireworks along the river as well as a light show involving drones

BSS/AFP
13 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 11:35 am
Photo :BBC
Photo :BBC

London's New Year's Eve fireworks show along the River Thames has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to concerns over Covid, city authorities said Tuesday.

"Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year's Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year," Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's office said in a statement.

The city is considering a number of "exciting options" to replace it, a spokesman added, promising that "London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way".

Dramatic firework displays around the London Eye observation wheel on the south bank of the Thames typically draw huge crowds from Britain and around the world.

Last year's even was cancelled due to the pandemic, although the city did lay on some unannounced fireworks along the river as well as a light show involving drones.

The Sun reported that an event including live music is set to be held in Trafalgar Square from midnight to 1:00 am, although online documents say organisers have limited numbers to under 10,000.

Top News / World+Biz

London / New Year / fireworks / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case