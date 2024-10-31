London borough former mayor Cllr Nazma Rahman was in hiding in Bangladesh

Cllr Nazma Rahman, wife of Azadur Rahman Azad, returned to her position last month after a long period of non-attendance, says Ham&High.

Azadur Rahman Azadwas a senior organiser for the Awami League (AL), the ruling party in Bangladesh until August.

Borough solicitor Andrew Maughan had planned to ask that members agree to a waiver that made sure the West Hampstead councillor would not lose her seat in the chamber as a result of her not being present.

His report explained that Cllr Rahman went to Bangladesh this summer to visit family, but was "caught up in the recent political turmoil in the country".

"Her family came under the direct threat of violence and went into hiding, making it difficult for her to return," he said.

But the waiver request was withdrawn when it emerged Rahman was in attendance at the council meeting after all, and was therefore not at risk of losing her seat.

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Cllr Rahman had "safely returned" to the country, and had recently attended meetings.

When asked how long the council had known about the situation, the spokesperson refused to comment.

They confirmed that Cllr Rahman had been in receipt of her basic council allowance throughout this time, "in accordance with the terms set out in the Members' Allowance Scheme".

All councillors must attend at least one meeting in a six-month period, or risk losing their place in the chamber.

The AL's leader and now former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, fled the country by helicopter following allegations that she was involved in the mass killing of protesters during a period of anti-government unrest.

The nation's interim government has since banned the AL.

When asked about the connection between her husband and the AL, or the exact reasons why the Cllr Rahman had found it difficult to return to Britain, the spokesperson declined to comment.