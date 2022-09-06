Liz Truss becomes UK prime minister after meeting Queen at Balmoral

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss arrives at Broadcasting House ahead of her appearance on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show in London, Britain September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liz Truss has become the UK's new prime minister after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, where she was asked to form a government after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Truss, 47, is the UK's 56th prime minister and its third female one. She is expected to return immediately to Downing Street and will give an address to the nation at about 4pm, before beginning to appoint her cabinet, reports Guardian.

One of her first significant acts as prime minister is expected to be an announcement on plans to tackle the energy price crisis, with allies understood to be discussing a £100bn package freezing bills. The package could come as soon as Thursday.

Truss is expected to appoint a cabinet of loyalists, including Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Other key appointments are expected to be Thérèse Coffey as health secretary, but there will be no role for her defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak.