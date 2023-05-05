At least one drone downed in new air attack on Kyiv

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Drones attacked Kyiv on Thursday evening, subjecting residents to spasms of gunfire and explosions in the fourth attack on the capital in as many days.

Officials said at least one drone was downed after anti-aircraft units went into action during the raid, which began just after 8 pm and lasted about 20 minutes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there had been two impacts from downed drones.

"During the last air alert, an unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted over Kyiv. The object was shot down by air defence forces," Kyiv city military administration head Serhiy Popko said on Telegram.

Popko said a fire was brought under control in a building where the drone was brought down in Solomyanskyi district west of the city centre. He said there were no injuries.

A small fire also broke out in Pechersk district to the east.

Reuters witnesses heard gunfire and repeated heavier explosions near the city centre.

Local authorities had declared an alert for the capital and the surrounding area. Residents who had gone to air raid shelters said the drones had arrived more quickly than usual after the alerts were declared.

One witness said a drone was seen going down in an area near Dynamo soccer stadium and the bank of the Dnipro River just outside the city centre.