At least one drone downed in new air attack on Kyiv

Europe

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 09:08 am

Related News

At least one drone downed in new air attack on Kyiv

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 09:08 am
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Drones attacked Kyiv on Thursday evening, subjecting residents to spasms of gunfire and explosions in the fourth attack on the capital in as many days.

Officials said at least one drone was downed after anti-aircraft units went into action during the raid, which began just after 8 pm and lasted about 20 minutes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there had been two impacts from downed drones.

"During the last air alert, an unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted over Kyiv. The object was shot down by air defence forces," Kyiv city military administration head Serhiy Popko said on Telegram.

Popko said a fire was brought under control in a building where the drone was brought down in Solomyanskyi district west of the city centre. He said there were no injuries.

A small fire also broke out in Pechersk district to the east.

Reuters witnesses heard gunfire and repeated heavier explosions near the city centre.

Local authorities had declared an alert for the capital and the surrounding area. Residents who had gone to air raid shelters said the drones had arrived more quickly than usual after the alerts were declared.

One witness said a drone was seen going down in an area near Dynamo soccer stadium and the bank of the Dnipro River just outside the city centre.

World+Biz

Ukraine war / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

27m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

21h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

1d | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

15h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

17h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

20h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022