Leader of Scottish Conservatives says UK PM should resign

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:09 am

Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross speaks during the First Minister&#039;s Questions (FMQ&#039;s) at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Douglas Ross speaks during the First Minister's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign after he admitted attending a gathering at his Downing Street residence during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Ross is the most senior Conservative to call for Johnson to go after the prime minister admitted for the first time that he had attended a party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020, when Covid-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum.

"Regrettably, I have to say his position is no longer tenable," Ross said. "I spoke to the prime minister this afternoon and I set out my reasons and I explained to him my position."

