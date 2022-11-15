Lavrov says he's hopeful on unblocking Russian farm exports, based on EU and US promises

Europe

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

Lavrov says he's hopeful on unblocking Russian farm exports, based on EU and US promises

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the G20 leaders&#039; summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday that the United Nations had told him of written US and EU promises to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets.

Lavrov said he had received undertakings on this from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russian grains and fertilisers are not directly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow has complained for months that they are effectively restricted because the sanctions limit access to ports, finance and insurance.

Lavrov said Guterres was doing his best to ensure this was addressed as part of the Black Sea initiative signed in July, which allowed Ukraine to resume shipping grain from its southern ports after months of Russian blockade.

Lavrov said Guterres had told him he had obtained written promises from the United States and European Union to implement the part of that deal that concerned Russia's exports, so that operators handling Russian grain would not be sanctioned.

If these promises were realised, then all obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers would be removed, he said.

World+Biz

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Russia grain exports / G20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

15h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

4h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday