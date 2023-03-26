Kyiv calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans

Europe

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 08:44 pm

Related News

Kyiv calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 08:44 pm
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 17, 2022. File Photo: Reuters
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 17, 2022. File Photo: Reuters

Ukraine on Sunday fiercely criticised plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called for an emergency UN Security Council session to address the move.

Putin announced the decision on Saturday, saying it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises and Russia would not hand off control of the weapons to Belarus.

In a statement, Kyiv's foreign ministry described it as "another provocative step" by Moscow that undermines "the international security system as a whole".

"Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation," the ministry said.

It demanded a Security Council session and also called on the Group of Seven countries and the European Union to warn Belarus of "far-reaching consequences" if it decides to accept the Russian weapons.

Putin said in his remarks on Saturday that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had requested the stationing of the weapons. Minsk has not yet commented publicly on Putin's announcement.

The Belarusian army has not formally fought in Ukraine but Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine last year. The two countries share a close military relationship.

"Ukraine calls on all members of the international community to convey to the criminal (P)utin regime the categorical unacceptability of its next nuclear provocations and to take decisive measures to effectively deter and prevent any possibility of the aggressor state's use of nuclear weapons," the Ukrainian statement said.

World+Biz

Ukraine / Russia / nuclear weapons / United Nations Security Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

9h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

10h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

10h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

10h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

4h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

2h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

10h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year