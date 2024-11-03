Kyiv calls on Russia to provide list of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Europe

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:39 am

Related News

Kyiv calls on Russia to provide list of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:39 am
Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets attends &#039;Ukraine. Year 2024&#039; conference, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets attends 'Ukraine. Year 2024' conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's commissioner for human rights, called on Russia on Sunday to provide a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war ready for exchange after Moscow accused Kyiv of sabotaging the exchange process.

"I would like to receive from the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation all lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom the Russian Federation is ready to urgently return!" Lubinets wrote on his Telegram messaging channel. "We are always ready to exchange prisoners of war!"

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz

Dmytro Lubinets / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

15h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

9m | Videos
Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

24m | Videos
Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

1h | Videos
Putin-Xi-Modi-MBS, who is supporting whom in the US elections?

Putin-Xi-Modi-MBS, who is supporting whom in the US elections?

1h | Videos