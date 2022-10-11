Kremlin: US air defence supplies will extend conflict, inflict pain for Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 06:08 pm

Related News

Kremlin: US air defence supplies will extend conflict, inflict pain for Ukraine

Reuters
11 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 06:08 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that US promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine.

US, allies aim to continue hammering Russia over its 'egregious' war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after a devastating missile barrage from Russia.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also said that the deliveries would not change Moscow's goals in its military operation in Ukraine.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

USA / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

8h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

2h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

3h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro