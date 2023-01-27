Kremlin rules out any talks between Zelensky and Putin

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stopped being a possible interlocutor for Russian President Vladimir Putin long ago, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday as he commented on a remark by the Ukrainian leader which said he was `not interested' in meeting Putin for peace talks.

"We know what promises Zelensky made during his presidential campaign, and it is not difficult to remember them or refresh the memory of those voters who elected him in Ukraine: he never solved the Donbass problem, he reneged on the Minsk Agreements, moreover, it turned out that he never planned to implement them, as he had been preparing for war," Peskov said. "This is why, let's put it this way, he himself has long ceased to be a potential interlocutor (for discussions - TASS) for President Putin," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky told Great Britain's Sky News TV channel that he was "not interested" in peace talks with Putin, saying Putin became "nobody" to him after he launched the special military operation.

Zelensky previously decreed to ban negotiations with Russia. Peskov said later that no talks between Moscow and Kiev were currently possible, given there are no conditions for them, whether de facto or de jure.