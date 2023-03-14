Kremlin: for now, goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force

Europe

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

Kremlin: for now, goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:56 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin&#039;s annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia Photo: REUTERS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia Photo: REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia's goals in Ukraine could only be achieved by military force at the moment, and that Kyiv needed to accept the "new realities" on the ground before a peaceful settlement could be reached.

"We have to achieve our goals. Right now this is only possible by military means due to the current position of the Kyiv regime," Russian state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia claims it is fighting in Ukraine to "liberate" Russian speakers in the eastern Donbas from what it has called a neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.

Ukraine and the West say this is a baseless pretext put forward to justify a war of aggression and Moscow's attempts to seize swathes of Ukrainian land.

Peskov later told reporters that Ukraine would have to accept the "new realities" that have emerged since Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine last February.

"All of Moscow's requirements are well known. The de-facto situation and new realities are also well known. Without taking into account this set of issues, the transition to a peaceful settlement is impossible," he said.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Ukraine would need to accept Russia's claimed annexation - rejected as illegal by Kyiv, the West and most countries at the United Nations - of four regions of Ukraine that it partly occupies.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for a breakdown in talks about a ceasefire, which stalled in the first weeks of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory.

Top News / World+Biz

Kremlin / Russia-Ukraine / Military Force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

4h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

24m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July