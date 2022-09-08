Key dates in the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Reuters
08 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:23 pm

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth visits HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship&#039;s maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Here are some facts about Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

- Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, on 21 April 1926, and christened on 29 May that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

- She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on 11 December 1936, and her father became King George VI. She was 10 years old.

- She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek prince, at London's Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

- She ascended the throne on the death of her father on 6 February 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour. She was crowned on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey, the first ever coronation to be televised.

- When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the United States, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.

- She has been served by 15 prime ministers. During her reign, there have been 14 US presidents, all of whom she has met bar Lyndon Johnson.

- On 9 September 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne to become the country's longest-reigning monarch in a line dating back to Norman King William the Conqueror in 1066.

- Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.

- She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on 6 February 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II

