Italy's government faces collapse if 5-Star pulls out

Europe

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

Italy's government faces collapse if 5-Star pulls out

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 05:17 pm
Incoming Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks to the media after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Italy, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Pool
Incoming Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks to the media after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Italy, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Pool

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's broad coalition government faced the risk of collapse if the 5-Star Movement carried out its threat to pull out, raising the prospect of an early election.

Senior figures in 5-Star, led by former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, were meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to remain in the coalition, having issued a series of policy demands ahead of a vote of confidence on Thursday.

Italy is due to hold a national election in the first half of 2023 and tensions are rising among members of the coalition that Draghi has led for the past 18 months.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome, Matteo Salvini, head of the right-wing League, said his party would not continue to back Draghi if 5-Star withdrew from the coalition. Early elections were the best solution, he said.

"If a coalition party doesn't back a government decree that's it, enough is enough, it seems clear that we should go to elections," he said.

The centre-left Democratic party (PD) is also unwilling to form a new government without 5-Star, a party source told Reuters.

Looking to ease tensions, Draghi said on Tuesday that many of the policy priorities of 5-Star overlapped with those of the government, but warned against continuous demands from coalition partners.

"A government does not work with ultimatums, it loses the point of its existence," Draghi told a news conference, adding he will not be willing to carry on as prime minister if 5-Star pulls out.

The earliest Italy could vote would be in the autumn but it would be unusual to hold an election then as it would overlap with the drawing up and parliamentary approval of the budget law for the next year.

World+Biz

Italy / political crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

7h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

6h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155