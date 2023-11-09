Italy to send hospital ship close to Gaza coast

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 08:10 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:11 am

Italy to send hospital ship close to Gaza coast

Crosetto suggested that two Italian naval vessels already sent to the region were likely to remain in place

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 08:10 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:11 am
Italy&#039;s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto takes part in a NATO Defence Ministers&#039; meeting at the Alliance&#039;s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto takes part in a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Italy will send a hospital ship close to the coast of Gaza to help treat victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Wednesday.

The ship is leaving on Wednesday from the western Italian port of Civitavecchia with 170 staff, including 30 people trained for medical emergencies, the minister said, adding that Italy was also working to send a field hospital to Gaza.

Crosetto suggested that two Italian naval vessels already sent to the region were likely to remain in place.

"We will evaluate whether to keep them in the area but I prefer to keep three ships there and not to have any regrets," Crosetto told reporters.

Foreign ministers from the G7, which includes Italy, called on Wednesday for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war to allow in aid and help the release of hostages.

