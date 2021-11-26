Italy, France to deepen ties as Merkel's exit tests European diplomacy

Europe

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:53 am

Related News

Italy, France to deepen ties as Merkel's exit tests European diplomacy

The Quirinale Treaty is aimed at enhancing cooperation between Paris and Rome in areas including defence, migration, the economy, culture and trade

Reuters
26 November, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 09:53 am
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi shake hands as they meet at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi shake hands as they meet at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
  • France, Italy seal pact on closer economic, other ties
  • Coincides with change of guard in Germany
  • No realignment in Paris's priorities - French diplomat
  • Testy relations improved after Draghi became Italian PM

The leaders of Italy and France will sign a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties at a time when European diplomacy is being tested by the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Quirinale Treaty is aimed at enhancing cooperation between Paris and Rome in areas including defence, migration, the economy, culture and trade.

The signing ceremony comes shortly after a new coalition pact was agreed in Germany, ending 16 years of rule by Merkel, who was the undisputed leader of Europe and forged especially close ties with successive French leaders.

The new Berlin administration is expected to be more inward looking, especially at the start of its mandate, and both Paris and Rome are keen to deepen relations in a period clouded by economic uncertainty, the pandemic, a more assertive Russia, a rising China and a more disengaged United States.

"Macron's intention is to create a new axis with Italy, while it is in Italy's interest to hook up with the France-Germany duo," said a senior Italian diplomatic source, who declined to be named.

Renaissance

Originally envisaged in 2017, negotiations on the new treaty ground to a halt in 2018 when a populist government took office in Rome and clashed with Macron over immigration.

Relations hit a low in 2019 when Macron briefly recalled France's ambassador to Italy, but there has been a renaissance this year following the appointment of former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to lead an Italian unity government.

A French diplomatic source rejected suggestions that the new axis between the European Union's second and third largest economies represented any re-alignment of Paris's diplomatic priorities.

"We have never played a jealousy triangle with European partners. These bilateral relations, when they are strong ... complement each other," the source said.

The Quirinale Treaty, named after the Italian president's residence and loosely modelled on a 1963 Franco-German pact, is expected to lead to Paris and Rome seeking common ground ahead of EU summits, just as France already coordinates key European policy moves with Germany.

Full details of the pact have not been released but there will be special interest in sections covering economic ties and cooperation in strategic sectors.

French companies have invested heavily in Italy in recent years, but Italian politicians have accused Paris of being less forthcoming when Italian businesses seek cross-border deals.

Earlier this year, state-owned shipmaker Fincantieri's bid to take over its French peer Chantiers de l'Atlantique collapsed, thwarted by EU competition issues.

Italian officials suspected Paris actively sought to undermine the deal behind the scenes.

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Europe / Italy / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

30m | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

3h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

1h | Analysis
Photo: TBS

A handful of cosy, delicious winter memories

1h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

15h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

16h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?