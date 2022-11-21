Italy to extend Ukraine arms supply law for 2023 - Minister

Europe

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:50 pm

Related News

Italy to extend Ukraine arms supply law for 2023 - Minister

Reuters
21 November, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:50 pm
FILE PHOTO: Italy&#039;s newly appointed Defence Minister Guido Crosetto looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
FILE PHOTO: Italy's newly appointed Defence Minister Guido Crosetto looks on during the swearing-in ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy's government will ask parliament to approve a new law on military and civilian supplies to Ukraine throughout 2023, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview published on Monday.

The Rome government can send aid to Ukraine without seeking parliamentary authorisation each time on the basis of a decree that expires at the end of the year.

"The Defence (ministry) will shortly propose to renew that same measure, extending it to all of 2023," Crosetto told Il Foglio newspaper.

Italy will continue supplying arms, as it has done in the past, "in the times and ways that we will agree with our Atlantic allies and with Kyiv", Crosetto added.

Earlier this month, a governing coalition official told Reuters that Italy was readying a new arms package for Ukraine, including air defence systems Kyiv has specifically asked for.

Crosetto also told Il Foglio that he would propose to exclude expenditure on "defence investments" from EU deficit calculations, under the bloc's Stability and Growth Pact.

"Some countries, I won't tell you which ones, are actually very much in favour," Crosetto said, referring to preliminary contacts he had with EU peers.

He said he raised the issue with EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, a former Italian premier, and would do the same in a letter to fellow EU defence ministers.

Crosetto belongs to Brothers of Italy, the right-wing party of Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

The two other key members of the ruling coalition, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, are more ambivalent, both having historical ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World+Biz

Italy / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

4h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

17h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

18h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'