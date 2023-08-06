Italian fugitive caught on the run for 11 years in Greece thanks to football photo

Europe

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

Italian fugitive caught on the run for 11 years in Greece thanks to football photo

The 60 year-old who has been on the run for 11 years is thought to have close ties to the Camorra organised crime gang in Naples

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 01:46 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Vincenzo La Porta, one of Italy's most dangerous fugitives, has been caught after his whereabouts were leaked by a photo taken of him cheering on his favorite football team.

The 60 year-old who has been on the run for 11 years is thought to have close ties to the Camorra organised crime gang in Naples, reports BBC.

Earlier this year, La Porta was spotted in a photo of fans celebrating in Greece.

Officers revealed that the photos were taken after Napoli won its first Italian championship in over three decades earlier this year. The Naples Carabinieri police reported, "What betrayed him was his passion for football and for the Napoli."

"With the championship victory, La Porta couldn't resist celebrating," police said.

La Porta has already been convicted in Italy for criminal association, tax evasion and fraud, says BBC.

On Friday, police arrested him while he was riding his moped on the Greek island of Corfu and he is now currently in a jail awaiting extradition to Italy.

According to reports, if he is extradited to Italy, he is due serve a prison sentence of 14 years and four months.

La Porta's lawyer told AP news agency, "He has started a new family in Greece... He has a nine-year-old boy and is working as a cook to get by. He suffers from heart ailments. If he's extradited, he and his family will be ruined."

The authorities were relentless in their pursuit of La Porta, tracking his financial and online movements closely and "waited for him to make a misstep".

La Porta was spotted in a photo outside a Corfu restaurant among Napoli fans donning a baseball cap and waving the team's sky blue and white colours after Napoli won its first Serie A title after 33 years.

With a little help from their Greek colleagues, they arrested him on Friday, the Greek police said.

In January, this year, an Italian mafia boss who was on the run for decades was arrested after a Google Maps sighting.

Top News / World+Biz

Vincenzo La Porta / Mafia / Greece / Italy / Napoli / Italian championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

13h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

13h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

15h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic