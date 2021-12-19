'It may be too late to react', says UK health minister Sajid Javid

Uk health minister Sajid Javid has said that it may be too late to react on Omicron.

"There is much we still don't know", he said, reports BBC.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph he has said "we have to be clear-eyed about the challenge Omicron presents".

The health secretary admitted that standing in Parliament this week and arguing for Plan B brought him "no joy".

"Promoting individual freedom and opportunity is one of the reasons I got into politics," he wrote.

However, he added: "But we have to be clear-eyed about the challenge Omicron presents.

"Our strategy since it emerged has been and remains to buy time for our scientists to assess the threat and build up our defences... Together we are taking a responsible and proportionate response."

He'll be appearing on The Andrew Marr Show shortly - it starts at 09:00GMT - and we'll bring you coverage of what he says then.