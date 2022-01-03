Intruder allegedly entered Queen Elizabeth’s premises on Christmas with crossbow

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 04:46 pm

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family,” the person in the video said while wearing a Star Wars inspired mask. “This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

Queen Elizabeth. Photo: BSS/AFP
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: BSS/AFP

An armed intruder allegedly entered the grounds of Windsor Castle in England's Berkshire County on Christmas, hours after a video containing threats against Queen Elizabeth was uploaded to Snapchat.

Officers responded to a security breach around 8:30 am, according to the Thames Valley Police. A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested and taken into custody. Officers found a crossbow after searching the man, report Yahoo News.

While police have not released the name of the suspect, British tabloid The Sun has identified him as Jaswant Singh Chail. Footage obtained by the outlet appears to show a masked man holding a crossbow and claiming in a distorted voice that they want to "assassinate" Queen Elizabeth. The video was apparently sent from the suspect's Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family," the person in the video said while wearing a Star Wars inspired mask. "This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race."

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was celebrating Christmas at the castle along with Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. None were not harmed nor was anyone from the general public.

Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears stated that "an investigation is ongoing following this incident" and that they are working with London's Metropolitan Police.

In a Sunday statement from London's Metropolitan Police obtained by CNN, a crossbow was reportedly recovered following a search of the intruder.

"The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment — he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals," police said in their statement.

Police said they are investigating the Snapchat video that has an alleged link to the suspect.

During the 1919 massacre he allegedly referenced in his video, — for which the UK has yet to formally apologize — British troops in the holy city of Amritsar fired without provocation on combination of peaceful pro-nationalism protestors and Sikhs celebrating the holiday of Baisakhi in a ancient garden area that had only one entrance or exit. Hundreds were killed and thousands wounded as the troops, who blocked the entrance, shot at the men, women and children in the garden until they ran out of ammunition. The site is currently a memorial to those killed during the massacre.

