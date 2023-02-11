IMF to meet Ukraine officials in Warsaw next week

Europe

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:26 am

Related News

IMF to meet Ukraine officials in Warsaw next week

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:26 am
IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.
IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

International Monetary Fund staff will meet with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw next week, a source familiar with the plans said on Friday, as Ukraine presses for a multi-billion dollar borrowing program to cover its funding needs given Russia's war.

The Interfax Ukraine news agency earlier this month quoted Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko as saying that Ukraine hopes to start negotiations with the IMF during the second quarter of 2023.

The IMF had no immediate comment on the staff mission, which comes two months after the IMF's board approved a four-month monitoring program for Ukraine that is aimed at maintaining economic stability following Russia's invasion, and at helping promote donor financing.

At the time, the IMF said "program monitoring with board support", or PMB, "should help pave the way toward a possible full-fledged IMF-supported program."

The scope of that program is a source of ongoing debate, given existing IMF constraints on lending to a country at war.

Ukrainian government officials have said the country will need $38 billion this year to cover the budget deficit and another $17 billion for urgent energy repairs and reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

Experts say the country's needs could be far higher, given the extent of damage caused by Russian attacks in recent months.

World+Biz

IMF / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

1h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

1h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

15h | Events

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday