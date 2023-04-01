'I'm still alive' jokes Pope as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool

Pope Francis has been discharged after a three-night stay for treatment of bronchitis as he begins the preparations for the most important week in the Christian calendar.

After being discharged from the hospital in Rome, he joked that he is "still alive", reports BBC.

On Wednesday, he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

The Vatican had announced that the pontiff would be released on Saturday if his latest test results allowed it.