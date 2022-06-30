If Putin was a woman, there would be no Ukraine war: UK's Johnson

Europe

BSS/AFP
30 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 12:11 pm

Related News

If Putin was a woman, there would be no Ukraine war: UK's Johnson

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is "a perfect example of toxic masculinity", Johnson said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for "more women in positions of power"

BSS/AFP
30 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 12:11 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is "a perfect example of toxic masculinity", he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for "more women in positions of power".
 
Putin, speaking in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat, dismissed Johnson's comments as "incorrect".

"I'd like to point to events in modern history when (former British prime minister) Margaret Thatcher decided to launch an offensive against Argentina for control of the Falkland Islands" in 1982, he said.

"There, a woman decided to start a war," which ended in British victory the same year, the Russian leader said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also responded to Johnson's comments by telling state news agency RIA Novosti that "good old (psychoanalyst Sigmund) Freud would have loved having in his lifetime such a subject for his research".

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, meanwhile, accused Johnson of harbouring "sweaty fantasies".

"What have the 7 been doing together?", she wrote on messaging app Telegram, referring to a recent gathering of the Group of Seven leaders in Germany.

During the ZDF interview, the British prime minister also acknowledged that "of course people want the war to end", but for the moment "there's no deal available. Putin isn't making an offer of peace".

Western allies must support Ukraine to enable it to be in the best possible strategic position in the event that peace negotiations with Moscow do become possible, he added.

Top News / World+Biz

Boris Johnson / Vladimir Putin / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

2h | Interviews
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

4h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

22h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

3h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

15h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

15h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years