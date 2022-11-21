Icy winds, heavy rain set to freeze Britain as temperatures may plunge to -4

Britain Unemployment: A woman with an umbrella and the Elizabeth Tower also known as Big Ben are reflected in a puddle in London.(AP)

Gales, freezing temperatures, ice and fog are set to hit parts of the UK this week, forecasters said. Two areas of low pressure were set to bring "very wet and windy weather", Meteorological office said.

A yellow wind warning will be in force for southwest England and South Wales between 6am and 6pm on Monday, with gusts of up to 65mph on land and up to 80mph in coastal areas.

"The first one is towards the northwest of Northern Ireland and the second one's coming up in Ireland and southwest England," the weather agency said.

"They're going to bring some very wet and windy weather," it added.

This includes the risk of very high winds in coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales.

"Tomorrow [Monday], it's worth bearing in mind there's a bit of uncertainty around this, so different models are doing slightly different things with the track of that low pressure. Particularly on your coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales, there is the risk of some significantly strong winds," the agency further informed.

This could affect travel from airports in the region although no warning was in place yet. There could also be "significant" rain in western areas of Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to as low as -4 degree celsius in parts of the country on Monday morning.

"It's going to be quite cold towards particularly northeastern UK. So, temperatures around -4C perhaps. And so that brings the risk of ice and fog, so it's difficult driving conditions there," the agency warned.