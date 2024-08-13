IAEA unable to determine cause of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire

Europe

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:57 am

Related News

IAEA unable to determine cause of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of starting the fire at the vast dormant nuclear power plant in Ukraine, with Russia blaming a drone attack and Ukraine saying it was likely Russia's negligence or arson

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:57 am
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 14, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 14, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said late on Monday that its representatives inspected a damaged cooling tower at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine but could not immediately determine the cause of a fire there at the weekend.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of starting the fire at the vast dormant nuclear power plant in Ukraine, with Russia blaming a drone attack and Ukraine saying it was likely Russia's negligence or arson.

The IAEA team found no immediate sign of drone remains and assessed that it was unlikely that the primary source of the fire began at the base of the cooling tower, the IAEA said in a statement on its website.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The team has not been able to draw definitive conclusions (on the cause of fire) on the basis of the findings and observations so far," the agency said. 

Neither Moscow or Kyiv have reported signs of elevated radiation.

The IAEA said damage was most likely concentrated on the interior of the tower at the water nozzle distribution level, at roughly 10 metres (33 ft) high.

"The team confirmed that there were no significant signs of disturbance of the debris, ash or soot located at the base of the cooling tower," the IAEA said. 

"The nuclear safety of the plant was not affected, as the cooling towers are not currently in operation."  

Russia captured the plant from Ukraine shortly after launching a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022, which it calls a "special military operation".

Top News / World+Biz

IAEA / Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos