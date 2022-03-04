IAEA says 'essential' parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine, 4 March, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. PHOTO: Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS

Essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing the country's regulatory authorities.

Ukraine had said the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.

"The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected 'essential' equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions," it said. "There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said."